Lukas Dostal News: Torched for five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dostal stopped 21 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Even on the second half of their back-to-back, the Avalanche posed a threat, and Dostal didn't rise to the challenge. This ended his five-game winning streak, though it's the third time in four games since the Olympics that he's allowed at least four goals. The 25-year-old is at a 24-14-2 record with a 3.02 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 42 outings this season. Ville Husso is likely to start Wednesday versus the Islanders, but Dostal should be back between the pipes Friday against the Canadiens.

