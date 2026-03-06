Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Wins in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Dostal stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Dostal gave up five goals for the third time in his last five outings, but he escaped with a win. The Ducks blew a 4-2 lead in the third period, but Chris Kreider forced overtime. Dostal's recent play hasn't inspired a lot of confidence, but he's still getting results with six wins in his last seven outings. He's up to 25-14-2 on the season with a 3.06 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Ducks have a favorable matchup versus the Blues on Sunday to wrap up this homestand.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago