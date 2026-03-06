Lukas Dostal News: Wins in shootout
Dostal stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Dostal gave up five goals for the third time in his last five outings, but he escaped with a win. The Ducks blew a 4-2 lead in the third period, but Chris Kreider forced overtime. Dostal's recent play hasn't inspired a lot of confidence, but he's still getting results with six wins in his last seven outings. He's up to 25-14-2 on the season with a 3.06 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Ducks have a favorable matchup versus the Blues on Sunday to wrap up this homestand.
