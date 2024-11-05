Lukas Dostal News: Yields five goals in loss
Dostal allowed five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.
Dostal has dropped three straight games, though the Ducks have scored a total of four goals in that span. The 24-year-old has seen a heavy workload in 2024-25, and he's shown some flashes of brilliance in spite of the team in front of him. Dostal is 4-4-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .930 save percentage over 10 starts. The Ducks continue their homestand Friday with another challenging matchup against the Wild.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now