Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Yields five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Dostal allowed five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Dostal has dropped three straight games, though the Ducks have scored a total of four goals in that span. The 24-year-old has seen a heavy workload in 2024-25, and he's shown some flashes of brilliance in spite of the team in front of him. Dostal is 4-4-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .930 save percentage over 10 starts. The Ducks continue their homestand Friday with another challenging matchup against the Wild.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
