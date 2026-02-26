Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Yields five goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Dostal stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Dostal wasn't particularly good in this contest, but the Ducks picked him up to earn a third straight win. This was Dostal's ninth win in his last 10 outings, though it was the first time in that span he's allowed more than three goals. He's now at a 22-13-2 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 39 appearances. Petr Mrazek (hip) is out for the season, so expect Dostal to get as much work as he can handle as the Ducks battle for a playoff spot. Next up is a Friday home game versus the Jets.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
28 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
28 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago