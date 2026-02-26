Lukas Dostal News: Yields five goals in win
Dostal stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
Dostal wasn't particularly good in this contest, but the Ducks picked him up to earn a third straight win. This was Dostal's ninth win in his last 10 outings, though it was the first time in that span he's allowed more than three goals. He's now at a 22-13-2 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 39 appearances. Petr Mrazek (hip) is out for the season, so expect Dostal to get as much work as he can handle as the Ducks battle for a playoff spot. Next up is a Friday home game versus the Jets.
