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Lukas Dostal News: Yields six goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 6:29am

Dostal allowed six goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Dostal has lost three games in a row, giving up 13 goals on 83 shots in that span. The Blues outpaced the Ducks in the first period, taking a 3-2 lead on a Jonatan Berggren tally late in the frame. Dostal didn't get any more help while allowing three goals over the final 40 minutes. The 25-year-old's heavy workload is catching up to him, but the Ducks also need to play a bit better in front of him. Dostal is 29-18-3 with a 3.09 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 52 appearances. Ville Husso seems likely to get the nod Saturday versus the Flames.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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