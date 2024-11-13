Lukas Dostal News: Yields three goals in loss
Dostal stopped 36 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Dostal allowed a goal in each period, and the Ducks weren't quite able to keep pace. This was his fifth straight loss, the last four of which have been in regulation. The 24-year-old netminder is now at a 4-6-2 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 12 starts. Dostal's skid puts him at risk of dropping into a timeshare with John Gibson for playing time in goal. The Ducks' next game is at home Friday versus the Red Wings.
