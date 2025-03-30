Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Yields three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Dostal stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Ducks were able to overcome a two-goal deficit, but they couldn't bounce back after Steven Lorentz's third-period tally put the Maple Leafs ahead for good. Dostal is 2-3-1 over his last six games, and he's allowed at three goals on five occasions in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is at a 21-20-6 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 47 appearances. He's started the last two games, so it might be John Gibson's turn between the pipes versus the Sharks on Tuesday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now