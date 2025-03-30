Lukas Dostal News: Yields three goals in loss
Dostal stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Ducks were able to overcome a two-goal deficit, but they couldn't bounce back after Steven Lorentz's third-period tally put the Maple Leafs ahead for good. Dostal is 2-3-1 over his last six games, and he's allowed at three goals on five occasions in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is at a 21-20-6 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 47 appearances. He's started the last two games, so it might be John Gibson's turn between the pipes versus the Sharks on Tuesday.
