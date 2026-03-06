Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Acquired for pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Reichel was brought in by Boston from Vancouver on Friday for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Reichel has played the bulk of his games in the minors this season, logging 23 contests for AHL Abbotsford in which he tallied six goals and seven helpers. Still, the 23-year-old German has plenty of NHL experience, having suited up in 188 regular-season games for the Blackhawks and Canucks. For now, Reichel will remain in the minors but could be called up for the stretch run.

Lukas Reichel
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
23 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, December 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, December 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
84 days ago
The Week Ahead: Pasta On the Menu
NHL
The Week Ahead: Pasta On the Menu
Author Image
Michael Finewax
131 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
165 days ago