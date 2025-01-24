Lukas Reichel News: Bags apple in overtime loss

Reichel notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Reichel helped out on Louis Crevier's second-period tally. The 22-year-old Reichel has three points over his last five contests and looks to have regained some stability in the lineup as a bottom-six option. He centered the third line Friday but saw just 11:32 of ice time, though the Blackhawks' trade of Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes leaves them with no healthy extra forwards on the roster currently. Reichel is 14 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 41 appearances.