Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Collects two points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Reichel notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Reichel's second multi-point performance of 2024-25 gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead going into the third period. However, the Flyers scored three straight goals afterward to claim the victory. Reichel also had a team-high five shots on net in Saturday's defeat. He has two goals and eight points through 17 outings this season.

Lukas Reichel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now