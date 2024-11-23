Lukas Reichel News: Collects two points Saturday
Reichel notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Reichel's second multi-point performance of 2024-25 gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead going into the third period. However, the Flyers scored three straight goals afterward to claim the victory. Reichel also had a team-high five shots on net in Saturday's defeat. He has two goals and eight points through 17 outings this season.
