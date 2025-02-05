Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Deposits goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Reichel scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Reichel has two goals and three assists across his last 10 outings. The 22-year-old scored late in the second period to tie Wednesday's contest at 1-1. Reichel is up to five goals and 16 points through 46 games this season, exactly matching his production from 65 appearances last year. He's added 52 shots on net and a minus-7 rating while mainly seeing bottom-six usage, which makes him a risky option in fantasy.

Lukas Reichel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
