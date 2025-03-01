Lukas Reichel News: Earns two points in win

Reichel scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Reichel returned to the lineup after a two-game stint as a healthy scratch to fill in for Philipp Kurashev (hand). The time in the press box paid off, as Reichel snapped his four-game point drought with a primary helper on Patrick Maroon's second-period goal before scoring the game-winner himself in the third. The 22-year-old Reichel is up to a career-high 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) while adding 57 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 51 appearances. It's not the long-awaited breakout many have expected from the 2020 first-rounder, but it is progress after he needed 65 games to earn 16 points a year ago. His tally Saturday was also his first career game-winner.