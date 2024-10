Reichel scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The goal was Reichel's first of the season. The 22-year-old was back in a fourth-line role Monday after threatening to move up over the weekend, though he also remains in the power-play mix. Despite limited minutes, he's done fairly well so far, earning four points, 11 shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six contests since he entered the lineup Oct. 17.