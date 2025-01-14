Lukas Reichel News: Garners assist Monday

Reichel registered an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Reichel's spot in the lineup has been at risk in January -- this was just his third appearance over six games this month. He was on a line with Frank Nazar and Colton Dach, which could be a good unit for Chicago to keep together, though they're all young players who could benefit from shifts with a veteran at times. Reichel is now at 12 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 37 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-six role, though he has retained a spot on the second power-play unit.