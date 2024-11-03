Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Generates power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Reichel notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Reichel has a helper in consecutive contests after assisting on a Seth Jones tally in the second period. The 22-year-old Reichel continues to see limited minutes at even strength, but he's playing on the power play to give him a little more scoring potential. He now has a goal, five assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over nine appearances.

Lukas Reichel
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now