Lukas Reichel News: Manages helper in loss

Reichel logged an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Reichel set up Craig Smith's goal early in the first period, as those two forwards continue to click in limited roles. The 22-year-old Reichel has three assists, nine shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four appearances this season. If he continues to play well, he could move up the lineup, though anything less than a top-line role will lead to too little offense to be helpful in fantasy.