Lukas Reichel News: Posts helper in loss

Reichel notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Reichel ended his six-game point drought by assisting on a Tyler Bertuzzi tally in the first period. The 22-year-old Reichel remains in a fourth-line role, and while he saw 14:48 of ice time Tuesday, that hasn't been the norm lately. He reached the 20-point mark for the first time with the helper, and he's added 61 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-9 rating over 59 appearances. Reichel is looking less like a future fantasy star and more like a bottom-six regular who can chip in depth scoring and take power-play time.