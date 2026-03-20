Lukas Reichel News: Pots GWG in Boston debut
Reichel scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Jets.
Called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday, Reichel made an immediate impact in his Bruins debut -- he jumped on a loose puck and chipped it home early in the second period after Connor Hellebuyck had mis-handled it behind his own net, giving Boston a 2-0 lead. Reichel, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Draft by Chicago, is on his third NHL team, but it's been a few years since the 23-year-old displayed much offensive consistency even at the AHL level. Despite Thursday's performance, it's not clear how long he'll be with the big club before heading back down.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1237 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions41 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, December 1298 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel See More