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Lukas Reichel News: Pots GWG in Boston debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:16am

Reichel scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Jets.

Called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday, Reichel made an immediate impact in his Bruins debut -- he jumped on a loose puck and chipped it home early in the second period after Connor Hellebuyck had mis-handled it behind his own net, giving Boston a 2-0 lead. Reichel, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Draft by Chicago, is on his third NHL team, but it's been a few years since the 23-year-old displayed much offensive consistency even at the AHL level. Despite Thursday's performance, it's not clear how long he'll be with the big club before heading back down.

Lukas Reichel
Boston Bruins
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