Lukas Reichel News: Pots lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Reichel scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Reichel continues to play as the fourth-line center, though a power-play role has allowed him to carve out a little more ice time. He has three points and 12 shots on net over his last five contests. For the season, the 22-year-old forward is at three goals, six helpers, 36 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances.

