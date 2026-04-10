Lukas Reichel News: Relegated to AHL
Reichel was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday.
Reichel was called up from the minors March 18, scoring once and adding an assist in his first game versus Winnipeg, but picked up only one more assist in eight games, He was a healthy scratch in two of Boston's last three games. Boston is Reichel's third NHL team this season and he has combined for three goals and eight points in 28 regular-season games in 2025-26.
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