Lukas Reichel News: Sent to AHL
Reichel was assigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Reichel had one assist, nine shots on net, eight blocked shots and six hits in 14 games during the 2025-26 NHL regular season. Following Boston's first-round exit at the hands of Buffalo, Reichel will get a chance to continue playing at the minor-league level in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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