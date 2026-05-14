Lukas Reichel News: Signs one-year contract extension
Reichel signed a one-year, $950,000 contract extension with the Bruins on Thursday.
Reichel was traded to Boston from Vancouver in March, and he recorded a goal, two assists, five blocked shots and two hits while averaging 12:49 of ice time across 10 NHL appearances with the Bruins. He'll remain with the organization during the 2026-27 campaign and could continue to split time between Boston and AHL Providence.
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