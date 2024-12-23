Lukas Reichel News: Slings helper

Reichel notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Reichel set up a Jason Dickinson tally late in the third period. The helper ended Reichel's nine-game point drought, during which he went minus-5 with just three shots on net. A fourth-line role won't help him get his scoring on track, though he's had a little success there at times. For the season, the 22-year-old has 10 points, 39 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances, a pace that would at least give him career highs in games played and points.