Lukas Reichel News: Trio of helpers Saturday
Reichel logged three assists in AHL Providence's 7-0 win over Hartford on Saturday.
Reichel was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline. He's produced five points in two outings for Providence since the start. He's earned 18 points in 25 contests in the AHL as well as five points in 19 NHL games between Vancouver and Chicago in a season that's seen him dealt twice. Reichel is still just 23 years old, but he has yet to cement his status as a full-time NHL player despite plenty of opportunities.
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