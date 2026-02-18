Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Two-point effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Reichel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Germany's 6-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the Olympic men's hockey tournament Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Canucks winger couldn't prevent Germany from getting eliminated, but Reichel came up with his best performance of the tournament when it mattered most. Reichel recorded two goals and three points in five games during his first Olympics, and he'll head back to AHL Abbotsford to resume his season.

Lukas Reichel
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel
