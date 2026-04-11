Lukas Reichel News: Up from AHL
Reichel was called up by Boston on Saturday.
Reichel's latest stint with AHL Providence lasted only one day. He has a goal and six points in four appearances with Providence in 2025-26. He also has a goal and three points in nine outings with Boston this season.
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