Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Reichel was called up by Boston on Saturday.

Reichel's latest stint with AHL Providence lasted only one day. He has a goal and six points in four appearances with Providence in 2025-26. He also has a goal and three points in nine outings with Boston this season.

Lukas Reichel
Boston Bruins
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