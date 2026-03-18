Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 2:52pm

Reichel was called up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Reichel was acquired by Boston from Vancouver on March 6. He has seven goals and 18 points in 26 appearances between AHL Providence and Abbotsford in 2025-26. He also has two goals and five points across 19 outings with Vancouver and Chicago this campaign.

Lukas Reichel
Boston Bruins
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