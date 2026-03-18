Lukas Reichel News: Up from minors
Reichel was called up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Reichel was acquired by Boston from Vancouver on March 6. He has seven goals and 18 points in 26 appearances between AHL Providence and Abbotsford in 2025-26. He also has two goals and five points across 19 outings with Vancouver and Chicago this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown9 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout10 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1235 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions39 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, December 1296 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Reichel See More