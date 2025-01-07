Fantasy Hockey
Luke Evangelista Injury: Exits with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Evangelista (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Jets.

Evangelista was originally injured in the first period but returned to the bench in the second. The 22-year-old was then ruled out for the game early in the third. If he can't suit up Saturday against the Capitals, Zachary L'Heureux (suspension) will likely step into the lineup in Evangelista's place.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
