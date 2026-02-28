Luke Evangelista headshot

Luke Evangelista News: Assists on both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Evangelista recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Evangelista earned his first power-play point in nine games when he helped out on a Michael Bunting tally. The 24-year-old Evangelista continues to fill a playmaking role in the top six. He's up to 44 points (eight goals, 36 helpers), 125 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 58 appearances this season. It's already a career year for the Toronto native, who should be able to push for the 60-point mark by the end of the campaign.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
