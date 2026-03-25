Luke Evangelista News: Deposits goal in win
Evangelista scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Evangelista had been limited to one assist over the previous eight games. This was the first time he's scored on a goalie since Feb. 4 versus the Wild. The playmaking winger is up to 10 goals, 49 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 70 appearances this season. While there's some upside to his game, Evangelista's an offense-only option in fantasy.
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