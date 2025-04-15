Fantasy Hockey
Luke Evangelista News: Eclipses 10-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Evangelista scored a goal and put four shots on net in Monday's 7-3 loss to Utah.

Evangelista lit the lamp midway through the second period to halt a four-goal run from Utah that spanned across the first and second periods. Evangelista's twine finder marked his 10th goal of the season, which secured his second consecutive year scoring 10-plus goals. Overall, the 23-year-old winger is up to 31 points and 130 shots on net in 67 appearances this season. Despite struggling earlier this season, Evangelista is rolling with 12 points and 29 shots on goal in his last 13 games. The potential and skills needed to thrive at the NHL level are present for Evangelista and he has a solid chance to break out in his third full season with the Predators if they elect to re-sign him.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
