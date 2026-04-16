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Luke Evangelista News: Ends season on three-game streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Evangelista had two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.

Evangelista finished the season on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). He put up 56 points, including 44 helpers, in 81 games, and he established career marks in assists, points (56), power-play points (17) and shots (176). Evangelista finished the season on the top power-play unit, a role that he could reprise to start next season.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
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