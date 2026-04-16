Luke Evangelista News: Ends season on three-game streak
Evangelista had two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.
Evangelista finished the season on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). He put up 56 points, including 44 helpers, in 81 games, and he established career marks in assists, points (56), power-play points (17) and shots (176). Evangelista finished the season on the top power-play unit, a role that he could reprise to start next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Evangelista See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins18 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2918 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Evangelista See More