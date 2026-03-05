Luke Evangelista News: Fills empty cage
Evangelista scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Evangelista snapped a five-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He's earned a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak, but he continues to lean on the playmaking side for his offense. The 24-year-old winger is at nine goals, 47 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-9 rating across 61 appearances in a top-six role this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Evangelista See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 528 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2737 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Evangelista See More