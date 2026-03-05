Luke Evangelista headshot

Luke Evangelista News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Evangelista scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Evangelista snapped a five-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He's earned a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak, but he continues to lean on the playmaking side for his offense. The 24-year-old winger is at nine goals, 47 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-9 rating across 61 appearances in a top-six role this season.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
