Luke Evangelista headshot

Luke Evangelista News: Finds twine twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Evangelista netted two goals and put three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to San Jose.

Evangelista dialed in down the stretch to keep the Predators in contention for Monday's win with two goals in the final five minutes of regulation. With the pair of twine finders, he now has 12 goals, 54 points, 173 shots on net and 21 blocked shots across 80 games this season. The 24-year-old winger has taken a big step forward this season, securing career highs in most major stat categories. He holds increasingly strong value in dynasty-based fantasy leagues and should continue to operate at the heart of Nashville's offense for seasons to come.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Evangelista See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Evangelista See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago