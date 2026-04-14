Luke Evangelista News: Finds twine twice in loss
Evangelista netted two goals and put three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to San Jose.
Evangelista dialed in down the stretch to keep the Predators in contention for Monday's win with two goals in the final five minutes of regulation. With the pair of twine finders, he now has 12 goals, 54 points, 173 shots on net and 21 blocked shots across 80 games this season. The 24-year-old winger has taken a big step forward this season, securing career highs in most major stat categories. He holds increasingly strong value in dynasty-based fantasy leagues and should continue to operate at the heart of Nashville's offense for seasons to come.
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