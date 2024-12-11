Luke Evangelista News: Nabs helper in loss

Evangelista logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Evangelista has three helpers over seven games since he was last scratched. That's a good sign for the winger's stability in the lineup, though he's not doing enough to draw a lot of fantasy interest. For the season, he's at 11 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances in a middle-six role.