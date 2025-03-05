Luke Evangelista News: Produces two helpers in win

Evangelista notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Evangelista got a look on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly, and the trio combined for three goals and eight points. The 23-year-old Evangelista has largely been limited to the third line this season, but he's getting a larger opportunity now that Gustav Nyquist is in Minnesota following a trade. Evangelista is up to 18 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances. He had 39 points in 80 outings in 2023-24, so there's more scoring potential in the winger's game.