Luke Evangelista News: Puts away goal in loss

Evangelista scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was Evangelista's first since Nov. 11, which was also a game in Denver. The 22-year-old winger has picked up the pace with four points over his last eight contests, but he remains in a third-line role without much consistency on offense. Evangelista is at 12 points, 53 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances.