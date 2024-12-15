Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Evangelista headshot

Luke Evangelista News: Puts away goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Evangelista scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was Evangelista's first since Nov. 11, which was also a game in Denver. The 22-year-old winger has picked up the pace with four points over his last eight contests, but he remains in a third-line role without much consistency on offense. Evangelista is at 12 points, 53 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now