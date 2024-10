Evangelista logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Evangelista has done well in a middle-six role this season, and he now has his first power-play point of the campaign. He's on the second unit with the man advantage. The 22-year-old winger is up to one goal, four assists, 14 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven contests, including three points over his last two outings.