Luke Evangelista News: Scores, assists in win over Boston

Evangelista recorded an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Evangelista notched his first goal of the campaign with an empty-netter in the third period when the Bruins were all out on the attack, but before he participated in the build-up that led to Thomas Novak's goal in the second period. This was Evangelista's first multi-point game of the campaign, and the right winger is up to four points through six appearances.