Luke Evangelista headshot

Luke Evangelista News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 11:37am

Evangelista scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Evangelista missed eight games due to a lower-body injury. He returned in a second-line role and saw 16:21 of ice time as well as a spot on the second power-play unit. His tally snapped a six-game point drought. Evangelista has struggled with consistency this season, as have many of his teammates. The 22-year-old has 15 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances.

