Luke Evangelista News: Supplies two assists in loss

Evangelista recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Evangelista has gone nine games without a goal, but he's supplied six assists in that span. He helped out on goals by Jordan Oesterle and Marc Del Gaizo in this contest. Evangelista is up to 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists), 126 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-3 rating over 66 appearances. He's had more downs than ups in 2024-25, but the 23-year-old has played at a passable level since the start of March, which bode well for next year.