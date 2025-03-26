Luke Evangelista News: Two goals in Carolina
Evangelista scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
It's the second multi-point performance in the last three games for Evangelista, and his first multi-goal effort of the season. The 23-year-old winger has been running hot or cold over late -- he has four goals and eight points over the last 10 games, but he's been held off the scoresheet completely six times in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now