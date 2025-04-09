Luke Glendening Injury: Exits Wednesday's game

Glendening (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Glendening was hurt late in the first period and ultimately wasn't able to return to action. If the 35-year-old forward remains out Friday versus the Red Wings, Cam Atkinson or Jake Guentzel (personal) could rejoin the lineup to take his place. Glendening is in a fourth-line role, so his potential absence won't have a significant impact in fantasy.