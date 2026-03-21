Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 12:49pm

Glendening (lower body) will miss Saturday's road clash against the Sharks, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Glendening will miss his second straight game after sustaining his injury prior to Thursday's game against the Kings. Overall, the 36-year-old center has six points, 39 shots on net, 78 hits and 48 blocked shots across 57 appearances this season. His next chance to return to the Flyers' lineup is Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets.

Luke Glendening
Philadelphia Flyers
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