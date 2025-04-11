Luke Glendening Injury: Ruled out indefinitely

The Lightning announced Friday that Glendening has been ruled out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury.

Glendening had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Red Wings after sustaining an injury Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. It appears as though he'll face a multi-game absence to close out the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the playoffs. The Lightning have just four regular-season games remaining, concluding with a road game against the Rangers on Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out for all four of those matchups.