Luke Glendening Injury: Ruled out indefinitely
The Lightning announced Friday that Glendening has been ruled out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury.
Glendening had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Red Wings after sustaining an injury Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. It appears as though he'll face a multi-game absence to close out the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the playoffs. The Lightning have just four regular-season games remaining, concluding with a road game against the Rangers on Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out for all four of those matchups.
