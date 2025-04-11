Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening Injury: Ruled out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

The Lightning announced Friday that Glendening has been ruled out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury.

Glendening had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Red Wings after sustaining an injury Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. It appears as though he'll face a multi-game absence to close out the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the playoffs. The Lightning have just four regular-season games remaining, concluding with a road game against the Rangers on Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out for all four of those matchups.

Luke Glendening
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now