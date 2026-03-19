Luke Glendening Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Glendening missed Thursday's game versus the Kings due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.
Glendening was a late scratch Thursday. The 36-year-old scored Wednesday versus the Ducks but apparently came out of the game a bit worse for wear. It's not yet clear if he'll suit up versus the Sharks on Saturday.
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