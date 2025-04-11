Luke Glendening Injury: Won't play against Detroit

Glendening (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glendening sustained an injury in the first period of Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, and he was unable to return. While the exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known, he'll be forced to miss at least one game, and head coach Jon Cooper said Friday that Glendening might not play again during the regular season, but the team hopes that the 35-year-old will be healthy in time for the start of the playoffs. Zemgus Girgensons is a candidate to enter the lineup in Glendening's absence.