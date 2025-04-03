Fantasy Hockey
Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Back with squad Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Glendening (personal) rejoined the Bolts ahead of Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Glendening sat out Tuesday's clash with the Islanders for the birth of his child, but he is back in the mix for Thursday's tilt. The 35-year-old forward is currently mired in a 17-game pointless streak dating back to Feb. 23 versus the Kraken. During that slump, the Michigan native managed a mere nine shots but chipped in 19 hits and 17 blocks while averaging 11:17 of ice time.

Luke Glendening
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
