Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Claimed off waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 11:11am

Glendening was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia from New Jersey on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Philadelphia dealt Bobby Brink to Minnesota on Friday in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek, so Glendening will provide the Flyers with a bit of needed forward depth following that trade. However, Glendening shouldn't be counted on to do much, if anything, offensively. The 36-year-old Glendening has four assists, four PIM, 66 hits and 45 blocks in 52 appearances in 2025-26. If Glendening plays for the Flyers, it will probably be as a member of the fourth line.

Luke Glendening
Philadelphia Flyers
