Luke Glendening News: Claimed off waivers
Glendening was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia from New Jersey on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Philadelphia dealt Bobby Brink to Minnesota on Friday in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek, so Glendening will provide the Flyers with a bit of needed forward depth following that trade. However, Glendening shouldn't be counted on to do much, if anything, offensively. The 36-year-old Glendening has four assists, four PIM, 66 hits and 45 blocks in 52 appearances in 2025-26. If Glendening plays for the Flyers, it will probably be as a member of the fourth line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Glendening See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 50087 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28312 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Devils vs Lightning Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for January 27thJanuary 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Glendening See More