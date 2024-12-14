Luke Glendening News: Finds helper late in win
Glendening logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Glendening ended a five-game slump when he set up Declan Carlile's third-period tally. The 35-year-old Glendening has been limited on offense while playing in a fourth-line role throughout this season. He's up to three points, 18 shots on net, 36 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances. That lack of offense is enough to send fantasy managers searching elsewhere for depth forwards.
